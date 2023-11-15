Kamala Harris on Her Marriage, What Keeps Her Up at Night and the Beyoncé Song She Calls Her Anthem (Exclusive)

Kamala Harris opens up about her marriage, her worries, and her favorite Beyoncé song in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The vice president emphasizes the importance of having supportive people in your life. Despite planning a relaxed birthday, Harris was called to the Oval Office due to the crisis in Israel and Gaza.

