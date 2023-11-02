Kamala Harris goes global as she seeks to bolster her image before 2024

"One of the aspects of VP Harris’s work which has been widely overlooked is the important diplomatic role she has played," Goldstein told the Washington Examiner."Harris's handling of these and other assignments for Biden allows the administration to do more demonstrates Biden's confidence in her and reflects her status as an able and experienced diplomatic operator."

"When people around the world cannot discern fact from fiction because of a flood of AI-enabled mis- and disinformation, I ask, 'Is that not existential for democracy?'" Harris said in a clip shared by the Republican National Committee."The benefits of AI are immense. It could give us the power to fight the climate crisis."

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023 Harris's approval-disapproval ratings were 36%-56% in September, with 8% of respondents telling Monmouth University pollsters they do not have an opinion of her. While her approval rating was the same as that in a March Monmouth poll, her disapproval increased from 53%, with 12% not having an opinion of her.

Biden's average approval-disapproval is net negative 15 percentage points, 41% to 56%, per RealClearPolitics. "It's improbable that her ratings would drop further, though still possible," he said."So, her deployment to the U.K. could benefit her, barring a significant gaffe."

"I believe history will show that this was the moment when we had the opportunity to lay the groundwork for the future of AI, and the urgency of this moment must then compel us to create a collective vision of what this future must be," she said."A future where AI is used to advance human rights and human dignity, where privacy is protected and people have equal access to opportunity, where we make our democracies stronger and our world safer.

