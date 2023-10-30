Kamala Harris Confronted With Biden's Brutal Poll Numbers

Kamala Harris sidestepped a question about Joe Biden's approval among young voters when confronted with large drops in poll ratings, instead leaning on his record on issues he has sought to appeal to them on.At the start of the president's term, some 70 percent of those aged under 30 thought he was doing a good job, CBS News/YouGov polling showed. However, as of early September, this number had slipped to 49 percent.

adults thought the Biden administration was taking the nation in the wrong direction on climate change, while 45 percent felt it was heading in the right direction. However, the number who supported Biden's green agenda rose to 64 percent among Democrats aged 18-29 and was even higher among older age brackets.

