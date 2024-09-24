Kamala Harris Avoids Specifics in Interviews, Critics Say She Lacks a Plan

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz sat for only eight interviews combined since joining the race in July, in what Axios claimed is the fewest interviews by any major party’s presidential candidates “in modern U.S. history.”Harris, in particular, has remained unavailable to the press. When she has sat for interviews, Harris avoids questions and often gives vague answers.

When asked about her solutions to the open southern border, Harris rambled off 441 words in about three minutes to ignore a question. Oprah jumped in to save Harris from a continued word salad. “Absolutely, and when I am elected President of the United States, I will make sure that bill gets to my desk and I will sign it into law,” Harris replied.

