Kaley Cuoco: 'Maybe Another Kid Will Have To Come First' Before Wedding Planning

Kaley Cuoco marches to the beat of her own drum, no stranger to doing things 'out of order.' 'The Big Bang Theory' star, who recently got engaged to Tom Pelphrey , is opening up about her wedding planning – or lack thereof – and how that might impact expanding her family. The actress, who started dating Pelphrey in 2022, welcomed the couple's first child, a daughter, in April 2023.

Cuoco also said she's familiar with the public's curiosity about her personal life – it happened right after giving birth. 'The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’' It's how she feels about her engagement now – which she told the outlet she plans to enjoy for a while.

In August, Cuoco announced, much to the public's surprise, that she was engaged to Pelphrey, two years after saying she'd never marry again. The actress has divorced both Ryan Sweeting, a former tennis player, and Karl Cook, an American equestrian, in the past eight years. At this moment, Cuoco seems to have her hands full with just one child. 'She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad,' Cuoco revealed of her youngster. 'She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing.' 'And she loves horses, so that's great,' she noted of Matilda, who likely inherited that affinity from her mother.

Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey Wedding Baby Family Planning

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Based on a True Story’ Season 2 Sets Release Date With Tense New ImagesKaley Cuoco & Chris Messina in based on a true story season 2!via

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Based On A True Story Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed, First Images Reveal Kaley Cuoco's ReturnKaley Cuoco looking surprised in Based On A True Story season 1, episode 3

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Kaley Cuoco Workout: The Actor's Fitness Routine And DietKaley Cuoco talks about her new Peacock dark comedy “Based on a True Story,” becoming a mom, and her obsession with Dateline and Lester Holt.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Kaley Cuoco Might Finally Have Her Real Big Bang Theory Replacement With Returning Murder Mystery ShowCuoco's Big Bang Theory replacement explained.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Kaley Cuoco Thinks Second Baby Will Come Before WeddingKaley Cuoco says she’ll probably have another baby with Tom Pelphrey before the couple ties the knot

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Kaley Cuoco Says She and Tom Pelphrey Will 'Maybe' Have Baby No. 2 Before Wedding: ‘Gonna Go Way Out of Order’ (Exclusive)Kaley Cuoco says she and her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey, will 'maybe' have another baby before they get married, telling PEOPLE, 'We're gonna go way out of order.' They share daughter Matilda, 1, and announced their engagement in August.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »