The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who came into the game ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, were outgained 357-291 by the Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2) but came up with enough big plays for the win.

Johnson, who rushed for a career-high 200 yards against Purdue last season, missed the last three games after rushing for 91 yards in Iowa’s first two games. His second carry of the game was a 67-yard touchdown run. headtopics.com

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill, making his first career start in place of the injured Cade McNamara, completed just 6 of 21 passes for 110 yards but threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Erick All in the third quarter.No. 14 North Carolina in full control with Maye accounting for 4 touchdowns in 40-7 win over OrangePurdue had almost an 11-minute advantage in time of possession.

Card threw for 247 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Sheffield late in the first half. Devin Mockobee, who had a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:54 left in the game, rushed for 89 yards.Purdue: The Boilermakers followed their season high in points in last week’s 44-19 win over Illinois with a season low in scoring. headtopics.com

Iowa: Johnson’s return helped the Hawkeyes’ running game, which had struggled in his absence. Iowa finished with 181 rushing yards, 74 above its season average. Hill’s accuracy issues were disconcerting, but All helped him out with two big catches, including the touchdown, and finished with five receptions for 97 yards.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Johnson planning border trip; Migrants dropped off at Willis TowerChicago's source for breaking news and live streaming video online. Covering News, Weather, Traffic and Sports for all of the greater Chicago Area.

Magic Johnson Blasts Commanders After 20-Point Loss vs. BearsMagic Johnson wasn’t happy with the Commanders’ performance on Thursday.

Magic Johnson rips Commanders' lack of 'intensity or fire' in loss to BearsThere was no misinterpreting Magic Johnson’s feelings after his host Commanders fell 40-20 to the Bears on Thursday night in Landover, Md.

Magic Johnson critiques Commanders after loss: 'No intensity' - ESPNCommanders limited partner Magic Johnson delivered a harsh criticism of his new team following a 20-point loss to the previously winless Bears on Thursday night.

Part-owner Magic Johnson rips Commanders after loss to BearsWashington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson ripped the team for a lack of intensity after Thursday night's loss to the Chicago Bears.

Tanner House community event spotlights health, wellness, and the life of Halle Tanner Dillon JohnsonThe People’s Dispensary, the first of a series of arts-inspired community gatherings offered by the Friends of the Tanner House, will take place on Sunday, October 8.