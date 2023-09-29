Kalani Breaks Down Crying On 90 Day The Last Resort (Why Is She “Disgusted” With Herself?)

90 Day: The Last Resort's Kalani exposes Asuelu. However, Kalani's infidelity has been the result of years of betrayal on Asuelu's part. In a previous episode of the popular reality TV show, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her multiple times.

In a preview of the next 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 episode, shared by People, Kalani reveals that Asuelu had 10-12 affairs. By the time she figured out that he was cheating on her in Samoa, she was pregnant and already bringing him back to America. “So I just felt like I needed to suck it up and just hide it,” Kalani confesses. She wanted him to get along with her dad and family members, “so I just kept it hidden, basically to protect him,” she adds.

90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Feels "Really Sick" By His Behavior Kalani admits that the cheating didn’t stop once Asuelu came to the U.S. “It was like girl after girl after girl, and I was just crushed,” she says. Asuelu took a break from cheating on Kalani for a year while he was in America. But after that, he started “online cheating.” Asuelu did not physically cheat on her, but he reached out to various women online and buying naked pictures from them.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Perfect The Last Of Us Replacement Is The Last Show Anyone ExpectedOne new show is the perfect TLOU replacement.

Friday last day to apply for state funding for electric school busesThe state is offering $150 million to school districts to replace old diesel school buses with zero-emission school buses. September 29 is the last day for school districts to apply for the grant.

Forex Today: EU and US inflation to drive markets on last trading day of Q3Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 29: The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand early Friday after registering losses against its

Natural dips on last day of Sept with big gains on week, month and qtr By Investing.comNatural dips on last day of Sept with big gains on week, month and qtr

Toby Jones Boards ITV Drama ‘Ruth’ About Last Woman To Be Hanged In BritainEXCLUSIVE: Toby Jones is to play the solicitor who tried to save Ruth Ellis in ITV’s upcoming drama about the last woman to be hanged in Britain. Vera producer Silverprint Pictures has rounde…

10-year Treasury holds steady at levels last seen in 2007U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors looked to key economic reports and concerns about the outlook for monetary policy persisted.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day: The Last Resort star Kalani Faagata's breakdown in the next episode will involve her husband Asuelu Pulaa. The 35-year-old has been in the news for her and Asuelu's cheating scandal, which took place after his recent trip to Samoa. While it may have looked like Kalani and Asuelu were headed for a divorce in mid-2022, his trip around October 2022 was when Asuelu cheated on Kalani with a woman in Samoa. Asuelu had a yeast infection on his tongue, which gave him away. While she was trying to accept what had happened, Asuelu gave Kalani a hall pass, which was an excuse for her to sleep with another man.

However, Kalani's infidelity has been the result of years of betrayal on Asuelu's part. In a previous episode of the popular reality TV show, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her multiple times. In a preview of the next 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1 episode, shared by People, Kalani reveals that Asuelu had 10-12 affairs. By the time she figured out that he was cheating on her in Samoa, she was pregnant and already bringing him back to America. “So I just felt like I needed to suck it up and just hide it,” Kalani confesses. She wanted him to get along with her dad and family members, “so I just kept it hidden, basically to protect him,” she adds.

90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Feels "Really Sick" By His Behavior Kalani admits that the cheating didn’t stop once Asuelu came to the U.S. “It was like girl after girl after girl, and I was just crushed,” she says. Asuelu took a break from cheating on Kalani for a year while he was in America. But after that, he started “online cheating.” Asuelu did not physically cheat on her, but he reached out to various women online and buying naked pictures from them. “That led all the way until Samoa where he did the tongue thing and the blow*** thing, so collectively, he’s cheated like 10-12 times,” Kalani says, while revealing that hearing herself say that makes her feel "disgusted" with herself.

Kalani did not want the information out there and instead carried the burden with her. It appears her sister Kolini Faagata supported her through the ordeal because she joins Kalani in the therapy session with an expert at the resort. Asuelu does not try to explain his behavior to the cameras. “I feel really sick to talk about what I did,” he admits. He now feels like "an a**hole," like he doesn’t deserve to be getting therapy with Kalani. He knows he hurt his wife and his family.Asuelu and Kalani made their debut in 90 Day Fiancé season 6. They have been regulars in the franchise since then, be it via 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? or Pillow Talk. However, this is the first time Kalani chose to share that Asuelu was constantly betraying her trust. While it looked like they came to 90 Day: The Last Resort so they could save their marriage after Asuelu gave her a hall pass and Kalani started dating new boyfriend Dallas Nuez, the couple’s relationship problems ran much deeper.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.