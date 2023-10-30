Kaitlin Armstrong Murder Trial: Prosecution Rests After Calling 42 Witnesses

In the Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial, the prosecution rested after calling 42 witnesses, while the defense questioned forensic evidence and expert testimonies, casting doubt on fingerprint and DNA analysis related to Armstrong's involvement in the death of Anna Moriah Wilson. (CBS Austin). Armstrong is facing a first-degree felony charge of murder for the death of Anna Moriah, or Mo, Wilson on May 11, 2022.
The trial began with the state announcing they had no more witnesses to call and rest their case. Throughout the course of the trial, the state called 42 witnesses to testify. Their witnesses included the ex-boyfriend of Armstrong, Colin Strickland, former friends of Armstrong, DNA analysts, and multiple law enforcement authorities. The defense called Erin LaGrone as their first witness, who was recognized as an expert witness. LaGrone is a senior latent print examiner in Austin, Texas. LaGrone is a scientist who previously worked with the Austin Police Department. LaGrone was given two envelopes containing latent lift cards for examination, taken from the crime scen
