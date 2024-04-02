Kaiserslautern Advances to German Cup Final

Kaiserslautern put an end to Saarbruecken's surprising run in the German Cup, defeating them 2-0 in the semifinals to secure their spot in the final. Almamy Touré assisted Marlon Ritter for the first goal and scored the second with a header. Kaiserslautern, a second division team, will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Fortuna Düsseldorf in the final for a chance to qualify for the Europa League.

Kaiserslautern has won the top division four times in the past but is currently struggling in the second division

