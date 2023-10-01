Kaiser Permanente workers say they are unlikely to reach deal to avert strike

The coalition of unions representing healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente said late on Saturday it is unlikely there will be a new agreement with the healthcare provider, as their current contract expires and the unions prepare for strike action. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said it and the company remained far apart on important issues. Earlier in September, more than 75,000 Kaiser healthcare workers called for a strike from Oct. 4 to Oct.

7 across California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia and Washington DC, in what would be the largest healthcare workers' strike, according to the coalition.

Workers of the coalition are demanding resolution on a short staffing crisis, a pay increase and an improvement in medical plans. A tight U.S. labor market, the expiry of union contracts and high living costs have led to tough negotiations for pay hikes and benefits from workers and triggeredand protests across industries.

