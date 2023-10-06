Kaiser Permanente strike hits classic labor issues in post-pandemic era

Rolando Medina leads a chant during a strike Thursday outside Kaiser Permanente in Woodland Hills, Calif. (Lauren Justice for The Washington Post)Some mornings, Rolando Medina wakes up desperate to sleep a little longer and has to will himself out of bed to make it to his job at a Kaiser Permanente behavioral health clinic in Simi Valley, Calif.

They are represented by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, which is trying to pressure the nonprofit health-care organization to agree to larger wage increases each year. It has accused the company of “bargaining in bad faith” and called its contract offers insulting.

“Kaiser Permanente, our industry, and our employees are now operating in a new cultural, labor, and post-pandemic environment that we are all working hard to understand,” the nonprofit wrote Wednesday in an unsigned statement. headtopics.com

A Kaiser spokesperson said Thursday that the organization “leads total compensation in every market where we operate,” with a staff attrition rate of 7 percent. Kaiser Permanente and its peers have struggled with an exodus of staffers in the three years since the nation became embroiled in the pandemic. Both sides admit there is a staffing problem, but there is disagreement as to its cause: The union charges that Kaiser isn’t hiring fast enough, while Kaiser points to a “great resignation” of workers in the health-care sector.

