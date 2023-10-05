Kaiser Permanente seeks 'workable solutions' to record-size strike

Kaiser Permanente said it is committed to finding"workable solutions" to its labor problems as the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history entered a second day.

"Together, we have faced the toughest challenges over the past 3 years," management said in a statement published Wednesday evening, referencing the changes to the medical system in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."Kaiser Permanente, our industry, and our employees are now operating in a new cultural, labor, and post-pandemic environment that we are all working hard to understand.

The statement from management says that they and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions have reached"a number of tentative agreements in bargaining," including across-the-board pay raises over the next four years along with improved retirement benefits and tuition assistance. headtopics.com

Management has also agreed to increase the minimum wage to $21 per hour across all of its states of operation and $23 per hour in California, the epicenter of the calls for striking. Caroline Lucas, a spokeswoman for the coalition, noted in a statement on Wednesday, however, that"frontline healthcare workers are awaiting a meaningful response from Kaiser executives" on central priorities, including increasing the number of workers and outsourcing protections.

