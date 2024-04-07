Kaia Gerber Rocks the Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers

Kaia Gerber has stowed away her Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s. The model got her hands on what’s bound to be the next ‘It’ sneaker: the Bode x Nike Astro Grabbers. The black, cleat-like shoe is a collaboration between the menswear brand Bode and the sneaker giant, and features both the iconic Nike swoosh and the cult fashion label’s logo on the tongue—not to mention a charm on the laces. (Eagle-eyed fans may recognize the shoes from Bode’s fall 2024 collection.

) Gerber wore her Astro Grabbers with an all-black outfit. She donned a pair of charcoal wide-legged pants and a calf-length black coat, left unbelted. Wearing what will also surely be big for spring, the model accessorized with a pair of small, round eyeglasses. The geek chic specs have been on the come-up since Miu Miu’s fall 2023 show, with celebrities including Bella Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, Doja Cat, and Renée Rapp all trying them out. Clearly, Kaia Gerber is setting the pace for spring 2024 trend

Kaia Gerber Bode X Nike Astro Grabbers Sneakers Fashion Eyeglasses

