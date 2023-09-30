Kai Jones away from Hornets indefinitely after troubling social media posts

Former first-round pick Kai Jones won’t be with the Hornets during training camp as part of an indefinite absence, according to The Athletic. Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said Tuesday that the situation had been “handled internally,” though he didn’t give an update on Jones after he reportedly didn’t participate in optional workouts throughout the summer.

Jones produced one of the NBA Summer League highlights byduring the No. 1 overall pick’s debut, collecting a lob and slamming the ball around the big man in the third quarter of their July game. Kai Jones posted an Instagram Live video where he appeared to sweat and talk at an extremely quick speed that made his words difficult to understand.“I’m having the most fun ever,” Jones told the Charlotte Observer during the NBA Summer League. “I’m enjoying it so much. I enjoy waking up and hooping every day. That’s what I love to do. I did it in the spring leading up to this, took a little break, came back and started working out every day, every day. “That’s just what I love to do. So, I’m just hooping and trying to get the ‘W.’ That’s my life. I’ve always been doing that. I love basketball.”

Read more:

nypost »

Hornets Release Statement Regarding Kai Jones’ SituationThe Charlotte Hornets organization provides an update.

Kai Jones To Remain Away From Hornets IndefinitelyKai Jones To Remain Away From Hornets Indefinitely - RealGM Wiretap

Hornets Re-Sign Theo Maledon To Two-Way ContractHornets Re-Sign Theo Maledon To Two-Way Contract - RealGM Wiretap

Kirtland vs. Berkshire football: Hornets blank Badgers for CVC winKirtland, 6-1, came into the Chagrin Valley Conference matchup ranked No. 20 on cleveland.com Top 25.

Highland vs. Kent Roosevelt football: Hornets win sixth straight with a shutoutThe Hornets, ranked 23rd in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, are 6-1.

Japanese High School Race Canceled After 22 Runners Stung by Killer HornetsThree boys were taken to the hospital, but, luckily, no one sustained serious injuries.