Kagurabachi Cliffhanger Introduces a Powerful New Sorcerer

Kagurabachi has been a huge success for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since the manga made its debut earlier this Summer, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has introduced Chihiro Rokuhira's first real sorcerer opponent! The first chapter ended up being one of the most successful debuts in recent memory as fans were drawn to it immediately, and it introduced them to Chihiro, a hardened fighter who's out to cut down every sorcerer in his way as he...

Kagurabachi's previous chapter revealed that Chihiro's main goal for the series is hunting down enchanted blades that had been stolen from his father, after his father was brutally murdered. Ever since he's been training to take down these magical opponents, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series teases that we'll see how Chihiro stacks up against one of these magic users with his first real fight in the series against someone on an equal level.

What Happens In Kagurabachi Chapter 3? Kagurabachi Chapter 3 picks up shortly after revealing what Chihiro has been fighting towards this entire time as he's now seeking out the Enchanted Blades stolen from his father. It's explained that Japan is a country where katanas are actively being wielded, and thus those in power have been seeking out stronger means in protection.

Read more:

ComicBook »

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All Might's Explosive SacrificeThe end of My Hero Academia chapter 402 ends with a cliffhanger teasing All Might's explosive [...]

'Yellowstone' Arrest Cliffhanger ResolvedYellowstone answered one of its biggest cliffhangers for its freshman season in the first part of [...]

Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Welcomes Back Sukuna's Original BodyJujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 brings back Sukuna's original form with its big cliffhanger.

The Incredibles Ending Explained: How That Cliffhanger Set Up The Incredibles 2The Incredible's ending explained.

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Crafted the Ultimate Season 3 CliffhangerCocreator John Hoffman teases who could be behind the next shocking murder and unpacks this season’s unlikely motive: “Nepo babies are complicated.”

Charmin introduces first new toilet paper design in 100 years: here’s what it isCharmin has announced a new design in its toilet paper for the first time in 100 years — and it’s not what you think.

Kagurabachi has been a huge success for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ever since the manga made its debut earlier this Summer, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has introduced Chihiro Rokuhira's first real sorcerer opponent! The first chapter ended up being one of the most successful debuts in recent memory as fans were drawn to it immediately, and it introduced them to Chihiro, a hardened fighter who's out to cut down every sorcerer in his way as he heads to his goal. Now that we've learned what that goal is, it's time for the story to actually kick off in full.

Kagurabachi's previous chapter revealed that Chihiro's main goal for the series is hunting down enchanted blades that had been stolen from his father, after his father was brutally murdered. Ever since he's been training to take down these magical opponents, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series teases that we'll see how Chihiro stacks up against one of these magic users with his first real fight in the series against someone on an equal level.

What Happens In Kagurabachi Chapter 3? Kagurabachi Chapter 3 picks up shortly after revealing what Chihiro has been fighting towards this entire time as he's now seeking out the Enchanted Blades stolen from his father. It's explained that Japan is a country where katanas are actively being wielded, and thus those in power have been seeking out stronger means in protection. This has led to over 1,000 sorcerers being in Tokyo alone, and it means that Chihiro's going to have a tough time actually finding the ones that killed his father. But a young girl named Char soon seeks help claiming she's seen an Enchanted Blade.

She soon explains that the sword she saw had a cloud coming out of it, and it gets Chihiro's attention as it sounds like one of the blades he's searching for. But before he could continue talking with Char about it, a sorcerer grabs Char as it's clear she's been chased after for a reason. It's a sorcerer working for someone who has an enchanted blade in their possession, and the chapter ends as Chihiro's ready to fight his first real fight in the manga.

How are you liking Kagurabachi's manga and story so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!