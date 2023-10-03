Kagurabachi Already Proved Why It's Different From Jujutsu Kaisen

There are good reasons why Shonen Jump's hit new manga Kagurabachi is being widely compared to its groundbreaking sister publication Jujutsu Kaisen. It's a battle manga with a decidedly supernatural theme that includes magic, enchanted swords, and a secret society of sorcerers living among the general population.

Related: Kagurabachi Review: Shonen Jump's Jujutsu Kaisen & Demon Slayer Fusion Is Missing An X Factor Kagurabachi Does Not Need To Hide The Supernatural Like Jujutsu Kaisen Does Outside all the Jujutsu Kaisen comparison hype, or maybe because of it, Hokazono includes a line in the second chapter that suggests despite the similarities, Kagurabachi will not be just another Jujutsu Kaisen copy, and will instead develop its own memorable storyline and plot that will be just as interesting.

So, while Jujutsu Kaisen is built on a common premise that the supernatural elements in the story are unknown or invisible to the majority of people, Kagurabachi takes a different path. The "common" people are indeed aware of the existence of sorcerers, but as these congregate only in big cities, most of the citizens outside of those will never come in contact with the supernatural.

Kagurabachi Takes A Different Approach To Realism More importantly, this framework of parallel coexistence means that when Kagurabachi will show all-out supernatural battles, it won't have to rely on plot devices such as illusions or barriers to explain how common people go on with their lives while superhuman sorcerers fight next to them.

