K-pop Group ZEROBASEONE: Introducing Themselves and Their Journey to Stardom

Almost every time a member of K-pop group ZEROBASEONE speaks during our interview, he starts by introducing (and later re-introducing) himself by name. At times, he’ll even gently raise his hand for emphasis or interrupt himself mid-thought, realizing he forgot to say his name first. It’s not an entirely unheard of practice, but it’s not exactly what you’d expect from a group of this caliber.

Before they were ZEROBASEONE, Hanbin, Jiwoong, Zhanghao, Matthew, Taerae, Ricky, Gyuvin, Gunwook, and Yujin were already international sensations, even if they didn’t realize it. It all started in February when we met them and 89 other trainees on Boys Planet, the Korean reality competition show where 98 contestants from different agencies and countries competed for nine coveted spots in the K-pop group we now know as ZEROBASEONE. “Honestly, all trainees who participated on the program have shown so much chemistry and great level of synergy and passion on every performance they prepared and put on,” Hanbin tells Teen Vogue through an interpreter





TeenVogue » / 🏆 481. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EVO Entertainment Group Rebrands As Elevate Entertainment Group; Acquires Violet Crown Cinema ChainEXCLUSIVE: EVO Entertainment Group will begin operating as Elevate Entertainment Group (EEG). Simultaneously, the company has acquired Austin-based arthouse chain Violet Crown Cinemas. Elevate Ente…

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 109. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troopsThe leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says his fighters have introduced new weapons including a missile with a heavy warhead in the ongoing fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Introducing the HackerNoon Mobile App📌 Live Tech News in your pockets 🚀 HackerNoon Mobile App is now LIVE 💚 Download on both AppStore and GooglePlay. 🏆 Join a special launch contest only for a limited time - leave a review of HackerNoon Mobile App and win $1000! 💚 Upvote on ProductHunt. Your support means the world to us

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Goodbye, 13-inch MacBook Pro: Introducing the 14-inch M3 MacBook ProThe $1,599 M3 MacBook Pro 14 is Apple’s new entry-level Pro, with slightly faster performance than last year’s M2 chip. But where is my third Thunderbolt port?

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Introducing PyMilo: The Power of Transparency in Python ML Model ExportPymilo is an open-source Python package that provides a simple, efficient, and safe way for users to export machine-learning models in a transparent way

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Introducing the 2023 Post-Tribune Boys Soccer All-Area TeamMunster’s Nolan Kinsella, Lake Central’s Miller Knestrict and Michael Miljevic, and Hobart’s Carlos Gayton top the list.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »