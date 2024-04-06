K-9 Rivan to be Honored in Memorial Service by Virginia Department of Corrections

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced that K-9 Rivan will be honored during a memorial service . The service will be held at the VADOC's Academy for Staff Development - Crozier in Goochland County and will also be livestreamed.

K-9 Rivan and his handler, Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields, responded to an attack at Sussex I State Prison where three inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang viciously attacked another inmate.

K-9 Rivan Killed in Line-of-Duty at Sussex I State PrisonThe Virginia Department of Corrections is mourning the line-of-duty death of Rivan, a K-9 killed while heroically protecting its assigned Corrections Officer, staff, and inmates at Sussex I State Prison. Three inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang viciously attacked another inmate, with a fourth inmate supervising the assault. Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields and her assigned K-9 Rivan responded to stop the attack, protect the inmates, and restore order.

