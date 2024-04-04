K-9 Rivan Killed in Line-of-Duty at Sussex I State Prison

The Virginia Department of Corrections is mourning the line-of-duty death of K-9 Rivan, who was killed while protecting its assigned Corrections Officer and inmates at Sussex I State Prison. Three inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang viciously attacked another inmate, with a fourth inmate supervising the assault.

Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields and K-9 Rivan responded to stop the attack and restore order.

