K-9 Officer in Oregon Makes Significant Drug Busts

A K-9 Officer in Lane County, Oregon, is being praised for helping make two significant back-to-back drug busts which potentially saved lives. Monday one of its K-9’s sniffed out a large amount of illegal drugs in a car during his recent shift at work. Lane County Sheriff’s Office K9 located a large amount of illegal drugs in a vehicle.

K9 Bear assisted with a traffic…“K9 Bear assisted with a traffic stop in the search for illegal drugs,” the agency said, then detailed what he found: K9 Bear was able to assist in locating a kilo of pure fentanyl and approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills that were located in a hidden compartment of the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle have been referred for prosecution. This investigation is ongoing and additional details are not available at this time. K9 Bear is a recent addition to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and specializes in locating illegal drug

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fall in love with someone worthy who makes you feel significant.Love doesn’t happen through magic, chemistry, or fate. It follows its own logic, the logic of significance.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

King Charles makes most significant public outing since cancer diagnosisKing Charles III shook hands and chatted with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday in his most significant public outing sinc

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

NFL makes significant change to preseason injured reserve rulesThis will have an impact on preseason roster cuts.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Downtown Dallas hotel makes shelter dog ‘Chief Happiness Officer'Bondi is an 8-month-old shelter dog who reports every morning for work at Fairmont Dallas.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Jacksonville sheriff's officer accused of sex crimes with minor makes first court appearanceJosue Garriga, 34, is facing five felony charges for sex crimes with a minor. The judge on Thursday denied his attorney's request to have his bond total lowered.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Suspects in Phoenix police officer shooting arrested; officer released from hospitalThree people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a Phoenix Police officer injured on March 29. That officer was released from the hospital just hours before the arrests were announced.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »