K-9 killed while protecting Corrections Officer and inmates at Virginia prison

The Virginia Department of Corrections is mourning the line-of-duty death of Rivan, a K-9 killed while heroically protecting its assigned Corrections Officer, staff, and inmates at Sussex I State Prison. On Tuesday, three inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang who are being held at Sussex I State Prison viciously attacked another inmate in one of the housing units, according to VADOC, with a fourth inmate appearing to be supervising the assault.

Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields and her assigned K-9 Rivan were on duty and working in the area at the time of the attack, VADOC said. Officer Phillip Fields and Rivan responded to stop the attack, protect the inmates, and restore order

