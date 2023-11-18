Juvenile White Sharks Establish Nursery Near San Diego

In waters just outside of San Diego, a shiver of juvenile white sharks has established a nursery, swimming below surfers, paddleboarders and others, usually unnoticed. In October, Jack Elstner, a doctoral student at UCSD’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and lead field technician for the San Diego sector, partnered with three researchers from Cal State Long Beach’s Shark Lab to tag the world’s largest predatory fish and find out why they have chosen the area as their nursery.

Shark Lab has been studying the fish since 1966 — learning about their behaviors, ecology and physiology and easing the public's fears. Their efforts include research, educational programs and comic books as an outreach to children. They've also worked with a psychologist to understand public perception and an eco-tourism expert and an economist to examine the negative and positive impacts of having the sharks in a populated coastline, said Chris Lowe, a professor of marine biology at Cal State Long Beach and the director of Shark Lab who started with the program as a grad student in the late 1980





