Justin Verlander to Start Rehab Stint with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will take on the Las Vegas Aviators Sunday at Constellation Field as Verlander starts his rehab stint . Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander is congratulated by teammates in the dugout during a game against the Mariners on Sept. 25, 2023. The 41-year-old Verlander, who opened the season on the injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder, will throw a bullpen session Thursday in Houston before making his start this weekend.

Manager Joe Espada said he expects this to be the first of two minor league starts Verlander will make before he comes off the injured list. “Just based on what I’ve seen and out of his live BPs and how he’s talking about how he feels, I think two starts... should be good enough,” Espada said. Espada said they want Verlander to throw 70-75 pitches on Sunday and get up 85-90 in the following star

Justin Verlander Rehab Stint Sugar Land Space Cowboys Shoulder Injury Minor League Starts Astros

