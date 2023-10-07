Justin Verlander gem, Yordan Alvarez's two homers lead Astros past Twins

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener Saturday.

Former Astros star Carlos Correa had two hits for the Twins, who continued to struggle at the plate with runners in scoring position.whom the Mets traded to the Astros before the trade deadline Héctor Neris took over for Verlander to start the seventh. With two outs, Jorge Polanco hit a soaring three-run homer to right field.Getty Images

Bryan Abreu got four outs for the Astros, striking out three, and Ryan Pressly fanned two in a scoreless ninth for the save. He struck out Lewis to end it. The 40-year-old Verlander allowed four hits and walked three to get his 17th win in 35 postseason starts. headtopics.com

Altuve, who was 0 for 23 to open the playoffs last season, has 24 career postseason homers, which ranks second in major league history to Manny Ramirez (29). Ober allowed four hits and three runs over three innings in his playoff debut for the AL Central champion Twins, who completed a two-game sweep of Toronto in the wild-card round to win a playoff series for the first time in 21 years.Jose Altuve rounds the bases after belting a homer during the Astros’ Game 1 victory.Minnesota had runners on first and second with no outs in the first.

Edouard Julien doubled with no outs in the third, but the Twins didn’t get another hit until a single by Jeffers with no outs in the seventh.Two pitches later, Alvarez knocked a changeup 379 feet into the seats in right field to make it 3-0. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS openerJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener. Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and Alvarez had three RBIs as the defending World Series champions earned their 10th straight victory in Game 1 of a Division Series. Verlander settled in after a shaky start and the Astros built a 5-0 lead through six innings with big swings from Altuve and Alvarez. Jorge Polanco an

Verlander pinta de blanco a Mellizos; Álvarez y Altuve dan triunfo a AstrosJustin Verlander trabajó durante seis episodios en blanco, el cubano Yordan Álvarez disparó dos jonrones y los Astros de Houston pasaron algunos apuros antes de imponerse el sábado 6-4 a los Mellizos de Minnesota, en el primer duelo de su serie divisional de la Liga Americana.

Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS openerJustin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL Division Series opener.

Yordan Álvarez reintroduces himself to playoffs with two homers in Astros' win over TwinsWith his father in rare attendance, Yordan Álvarez picked up where he left off last postseason by slugging a pair of home runs in the Astros' ALDS Game 1 victory.

Astros' Justin Verlander enters 10th postseason with less heat, same fireThe Astros reacquired Justin Verlander for the playoffs. But he's had to evolve in his age-40 season and is curious himself how he'll fare this October amid a 'tough year.'