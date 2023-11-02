Justin Timberlake spotted glued to his phone on family vacation amid Britney Spears' memoir backlash

Lance Bass says fans should forgive Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears’ memoir release: ‘Britney did’ Justin Timberlake appeared preoccupied on vacation amid backlash from the public over ex Britney Spears’ bombshell revelations about their relationship in her memoir.Wednesday, the “Cry Me a River” singer was photographed glued to his phone during his family getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

He looked slightly tense before putting down his device to enjoy time outside with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2. Timberlake, 42, hid his face with sunglasses and a green bucket hat, which he paired with a blue T-shirt and white athletic shorts.

Meanwhile, the “Candy” actress, 41, was suited up for a dip in a tiny black-and-white striped bikini as she relaxed poolside.In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the “SexyBack” singer appeared preoccupied as he spent time with his family in Mexico Wednesday.Getty ImagesThe “Toxic” singer alleged she had an abortion while dating Timberlake, who she claimed also cheated on her multiple times.

“It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear.”An insider exclusively told Page Six that he made the decision because of the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying” on his posts.

The "Suit & Tie" singer has yet to publicly address the allegations in the memoir, but he is reportedly

