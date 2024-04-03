Justin Thomas Splits with Caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay

A week prior to the Masters, two-time major champion Justin Thomas has decided to make a caddie changing, announcing via social media that he and veteran Jim “Bones” Mackay have split. Thomas, who has not won since his 2022 PGA Championship victory, has mostly struggled in the past two seasons, last year failing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He began this year with three consecutive top-12 finishes but missed the cut at the Players Championship—where he won in 2021—and tied for 68th in his last start at the Valspar Championship, where after tying for the lead early in the third round, he went on to shoot 79. “While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways,” Thomas wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we’ve been able to accomplish together—the PGA Championship in 2022, the Presidents Cup, the Ryder Cups, were all unforgettable experiences

