Professional golfer Justin Thomas announced on Wednesday that he has parted ways with his caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay, who is considered one of the best caddies in the sport. It is uncertain who will replace Mackay at the upcoming major championship in April.

Thomas expressed his gratitude for their successful partnership and wished Mackay the best of luck in the future.

espn / 🏆 731. in US

