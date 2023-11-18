Justin Long Opens Up About Physical Challenges on 'Goosebumps'

Justin Long has been having a blast on Goosebumps, but his role as English teacher Nathan Bratt has come with some physical challenges. During an interview, Long opened up about filming the scenes where his character is possessed by a ghost and the toll it took on his body.





🏆 42. usweekly » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Goosebumps' EPs Praise Justin Long's Commitment to Horror Roles'Goosebumps' executive producers Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty exclusively told Us Weekly about Justin Long's approach to his role

Source: usweekly - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

Goosebumps EP Praises Series Star Justin Long's 'Gifted' PerformanceJustin Long is delivering another memorable horror performance in Disney and Hulu's Goosebumps series.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

'Goosebumps': Justin Long Wrestles with His Own Hand in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)In ET's exclusive 'Goosebumps' clip, Justin Long gets into a fight with his own hand. 'Goosebumps' is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes on Fridays.

Source: etnow - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

Goosebumps' Episode 9 Sneak Peek - Justin Long Sniffs Out TroubleJustin Long sniffs out trouble in a sneak peek from Goosebumps Episode 9, which features the return of Fifi the vampire poodle.

Source: Collider - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

It’s a Wonderful Knife Poster Teases Sci-Fi Holiday Slasher Starring Justin LongRLJE Films has released the official It's a Wonderful Knife poster for the upcoming sci-fi holiday slasher.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

'It's A Wonderful Knife' Review — Justin Long Carries This Holiday SlasherThis adaptation of It's a Wonderful Life manages to have both a masked killer and Hallmark jolliness.

Source: Collider - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »