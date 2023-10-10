Justin Jefferson's Injury Could Make Vikings Sellers at NFL Trade Deadline

A bad Minnesota Vikings early season just got a whole lot worse.The Vikings are expected to place All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve (IR), according to multiple reports, because of a right hamstring injury suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jefferson will miss at least the next four games while on IR.

'Minnesota won the NFC North last season but significantly altered its roster before the latest campaign. Gone are veterans Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Za'Darius Smith, Eric Kendricks and other established veterans. The Vikings were also noncommittal during the offseason on Cousins' future.Cousins, 35, is in his sixth season as Minnesota's starter. But it may be his last.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson leaves in the 4th quarter with a hamstring injuryMinnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game in the fourth quarter due to a right hamstring injury. Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third down pass deep in Kansas City territory. He limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg. The Vikings scored a touchdown two plays later. Jefferson watched the next drive from the sideline without a helmet. The All-Pro who led the NFL in receptions and

Vikings unsure of Justin Jefferson's status after injury - ESPNThe Vikings said it's 'still very early' to project a timetable for Justin Jefferson's availability after the star receiver suffered a hamstring injury.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sustains hamstring injury vs. Chiefsitemprop=description content=Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sustains hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson still being evaluated for hamstring injuryA day after star receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Vikings were still evaluating the status of their leading receiver. Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third down pass deep in Kansas City territory and limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg. Coach Kevin O'Connell said the team is getting “a couple different opinions” on Jeff

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson to hit IR after suffering injury vs Chiefs: reportMinnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is reportedly set to hit the injured reserve and miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.

Vikings placing WR Justin Jefferson on IR with hamstring injuryJefferson will miss at least Minnesota's next four games. The nightmare season continues.