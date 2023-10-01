Justin Jefferson's 2 TDs, D.J. Wonnum's 51-yard fumble return lift Vikings over Panthers 21-13

Justin Jefferson’s 2 TDs, D.J.

Justin Jefferson's 2 TDs, D.J. Wonnum's 51-yard fumble return lift Vikings over Panthers 21-13Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum celebrates after scoring on a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is sacked by the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Justin Jefferson, Vikings defeat Panthers to secure first victory of seasonCheck out the best plays from the Minnesota Vikings' 21-13 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers' Sam Franklin Jr. scores 99-yard pick-six against VikingsVikings quarterback Kirk Cousins gave up his sixth turnover of the season Sunday, an interception returned for a score.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins leveled during 99-yard pick-six returnKirk Cousins gave it his all — and paid the price.

What Kevin O’Connell Said About the Carolina PanthersMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell previews the game against the Carolina Panthers.

