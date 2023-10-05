Justin Fields, Bears roll past Commanders to snap losing skid

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears gestures after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)But if you were looking at them on Thursday night, you'd never know it.Bears receiver D.J.

The Commanders defense was thought to be a much better test for Fields and the Bears, who were coming off a big offensive showing against the Denver Broncos last week. Fields went 16-of-17 and had three passing touchdowns in that loss, which marked their fourth straight. Yet the Commanders could do nothing to stop Moore.

Howell went 37-of-51 for 388 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Commanders. He was also their leading rusher with 19 yards on the ground. Thomas had 77 receiving yards on nine catches. headtopics.com

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries as the Bears take on the Commanders on"Thursday Night Football" in Week 5.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Bears vs. Commanders odds, pick: Justin Fields throws all over on 'TNF'The third-year quarterback was finally not the issue during the Bears’ latest loss.

Justin Fields Bears beat Commanders to end 14-game losing streak - ESPNJustin Fields and the Chicago Bears put on a first-half show against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Thursday.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore lead Bears to their first win of the season, beat CommandersJustin Fields connected with DJ Moore for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears beat the Washington Commanders 40-20.

Justin Fields, Bears roll past Commanders to snap losing skidThe Chicago Bears are a bit of a mess this season.

Fields and Moore lead Bears to first win of season, beating Commanders 40-20Music blared from the Chicago Bears locker room after a victory for the first time in almost a year, and players danced and jumped around with joy.

Bears vs Commanders TNF Prop Bets: Kmet Proves Reliable for FieldsOur favorite NFL best bets and player props for Thursday Night Football, where the Chicago Bears visit the Washington Commanders.