Justice Department to Invest $80 Million in Community Violence Intervention Programs

The Justice Department is set to invest nearly $80 million in additional funding to support community violence intervention programs across the country as part of the federal government's multifaceted strategy to counter years of rising crime rates. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this on Wednesday. Federal law enforcement officials are also focusing on reducing violence in St. Louis, Missouri; Jackson, Mississippi; and Hartford, Connecticut.

Homicides decreased by 13% nationwide in 2023, and there was a 6% decrease in violent crime in communities across the country compared to 2022

