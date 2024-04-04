Justice Department Silent on Possible War Crimes in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Justice Department has taken an active — and public --stand against alleged Russia n war crimes in Ukraine . But it's been nearly silent on possible war crimes in the Israel-Hamas war.U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on Dec. 6, 2023, about DOJ's indictment of four Russia n military personnel for war crimes committed against a U.S. national living in Ukraine , the first of such charges ever to be brought under the U.S. war crimes statute.U.S.
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on Dec. 6, 2023, about DOJ's indictment of four Russian military personnel for war crimes committed against a U.S. national living in Ukraine, the first of such charges ever to be brought under the U.S. war crimes statute.After the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the U.S. Justice Department moved quickly — and publicly — to hold Russia to account for possible war crimes.It wasn't just tal
Justice Department War Crimes Israel-Hamas Conflict Russia Ukraine
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »