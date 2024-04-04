Justice Department Seeks Prison Time for Woman Who Stole Ashley Biden's Diary

The Justice Department asked a New York district judge for prison time of four to ten months for the woman who stole Ashley Biden’s diary, according to a filing. Prosecutors argued that the woman, Aimee Harris , moved her sentencing hearing date 12 times in an effort to delay sentencing, which warrants enhanced punishment .
Justice Department Prison Time Woman Stole Ashley Biden's Diary Filing Aimee Harris Sentencing Delay Enhanced Punishment
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Former Justice Department Official to Testify on Biden's Handling of Classified DocumentsFormer Justice Department official John Hur is set to testify on Capitol Hill regarding President Biden's handling of classified documents. Hur's report criticized Biden's memory and age, leading to age-based criticism from Republicans. The media has focused on Hur's comments in their coverage.
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »