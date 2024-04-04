Justice Department Lawyer Accused of Election Subversion

Prosecutors accused Jeffrey Clark of engaging in a coup within the Justice Department after the 2020 election, going rogue to help Donald Trump reverse his loss. A D.C. ethics panel found that Clark broke at least one rule of professional conduct by aiding in the former president's efforts to overturn his election loss. Disciplinary measures, including possible suspension or disbarment, may be brought against Clark.
The decision will have to be approved by the panel in a separate decision that is likely months away
