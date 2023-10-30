Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. Court arguments are beginning in the effort to bar former President Donald Trump from …too small” in a legal battle over political speech and First Amendment rights where a federal law bans the use of an official’s name without their permission for trademarks.

It creates the strangest of political bedfellows, as the Democratic administration of President Biden defends the rights of his chief Republican rival, former President But legal scholars say it’s typical for the federal government to defend trademark laws, even with the prospect of another Biden v.is part of the Lanham Act, which governs trademarks. The law says the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office should refuse to register a trademark that “onsists of or comprises a name, portrait, or signature identifying a particular living individual except by his written consent.” The prohibition has been in effect since 1946.

“Under the clause, JOE 2020 has been registered, but not “No Joe in 2024.” HILLARY FOR AMERICA has also been registered. But not “Hillary for Prison 2016.” And BIDEN PRESIDENT is registered, while “Impeach 46” was denied,” Mr. Elster’s brief noted.has been willing to strike a blow to trademark laws that refused to allow trademarks over disparaging remarks or that include immoral or scandalous remarks. headtopics.com

“It sets a precedent for someone registering a political message,” Ms. Ramsey said. “It’s problematic from a free speech perspective.” The justices will hear Vidal v. Elster on Nov. 1, but a decision is unlikely to come right away. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

