Justice Clarence Thomas Absent from Supreme Court Cases

Share on linkedin Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait in October 2022. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Imageswas not present for the court's scheduled cases on Monday, and the court did not offer a reason for his absence.While it's not unusual for justices to occasionally miss a day's proceedings, the court often provides an explanation for why a justice is absent.

The Supreme Court did not immediately respond Monday to Axios' request for comment regarding Thomas' absence.Chief Justice John Roberts announced Thomas' absence Monday and said his colleague would participate in the day's cases through transcripts and briefs,Thomas did not participate in the proceedings virtually either, as justices occasionally do when they are ill or for other reasons cannot make it to the court, per AP.Monday: Snyder v.

Justice Clarence Thomas Supreme Court Absence Cases Transcripts Briefs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



axios / 🏆 302. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be honored with statue in GeorgiaState House Republicans in Georgia are considering erecting a statue to honor Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The decision has sparked controversy due to Thomas' rulings, particularly on the issue of abortion.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session Monday with no explanationSupreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is absent from the court Monday with no explanation.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session Monday with no explanationSupreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is absent from the court Monday with no explanation.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Clarence Thomas Hires the Luckiest Clerk in Supreme Court HistoryShe’ll be on a fast track to a judgeship within the next 10 years.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

How Justice Clarence Thomas’ ‘nearly adopted daughter’ from Gurnee became his law clerkCrystal Clanton’s upcoming Supreme Court clerkship, one of the most coveted jobs in the American legal profession, is the latest triumph in her redemption from a highly publicized 2017 contro…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session Monday with no explanationSupreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is absent from the court Monday with no explanation. The 75-year-old Thomas also is not participating remotely in arguments, as justices sometimes do when they are ill or otherwise can’t be there in person.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »