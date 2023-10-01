Just when you think you’ve seen Simone Biles do it all, she does even more

“I know how hard she works in the gym, and I know how consistent they are in the gym, so I was just so excited for her to land it,” said Joscelyn Roberson, a 17-year-old who trains alongside Biles and performed well in her world championships debut.After Biles capped a masterful performance from the U.S. team with the groundbreaking performance on vault, she cycled through each of the fellow American gymnasts and coaches to celebrate with hugs.
After Biles capped a masterful performance from the U.S. team with the groundbreaking performance on vault, she cycled through each of the fellow American gymnasts and coaches to celebrate with hugs.The difficulty of this vault gives Biles a significant edge over her peers, similar to how her
also boost her all-around total. As the Americans opened competition at world championships, Biles led the squad with a huge 58.865 all-around total — well higher than the score that led to Rebeca Andrade’s gold last year (56.899).The U.S. team’s excellent mark of 171.395 will almost certainly stand as the best score from the qualifying round. Britain, which won the silver last year, finished more than five points behind the United States. Skye Blakely’s two falls on beam were the only major errors for the Americans, and they were able to drop that low score. Shilese Jones, the reigning world all-around silver medalist, had a standout showing, with the second-best score (56.932) behind Biles. She’s poised to join Biles in individual finals for the all-around, along with bars, beam and floor.