Just say no to the Mace and Gaetz marijuana show

The same cannot be said about Mace's and Gaetz's latest gambit. The new GOP odd couple wants to legalize marijuana.Under Mace’s STATES Reform Act, marijuana would be removed from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act and would instead be regulated like alcohol. This is a terrible idea.

Despite what the George Soros Drug Policy Alliance tells you, marijuana is not a benign substance with medicinal properties. It is an addictive drug, particularly for young users. Its habitual consumption has been conclusively linked to schizophrenia and permanent brain damage, particularly in the frontal cortex. As the strength of marijuana has increased in recent years, it has become more addictive and more damaging.

Mace and her Soros-funded allies argue that marijuana legalization will lead to less crime, more tax revenue for states that choose to tax the drug, and fewer deaths from other addictive substances such as fentanyl.

But after a decade of legalized marijuana experiments in states throughout the country, we can now say conclusively that all of these claims are false. Marijuana legalization has increased crime and not just in communities where the drug is used. Every state that has legalized marijuana has also created a burdensome and complicated regulatory regime that has in turn created a vast illicit market that easily undercuts the legal market on price. Because possession of marijuana is legal in these states, just as it is legal to possess alcohol, it is virtually impossible to crack down on the illegal market.

