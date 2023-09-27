| Just look at why it’s so hard to turn offices into homes

Cities need a conversion boom. Right now, the challenges facing developers — financial and architectural — are too often prohibitive. It’s hard to do a conversion. Office buildings weren’t constructed to be lived in. They don’t have the plumbing and electrical guts that homes require.

Ceilings need to be high enough that these additions won’t drop them below regulation height, which is typically at least seven feet.

There’s also the issue of windows. If the building is very wide, apartments or rooms near the center won’t have any. Buildings with inner courtyards or other shapes that allow for all areas to have natural light are better suited for conversion.

Some older offices are also good candidates. Built before central heating and cooling systems, they were constructed from the outset to maximize window access and air flow. Location matters, too. Zoning laws mean some buildings have no parking — or too much — or can’t legally be converted into homes. headtopics.com

And well-placed windows won’t matter much if they’re blocked by neighboring buildings. Even if building suitability were not an issue, the financial challenges are daunting. Developers are hesitant to take loans with mortgage rates at a 20-year high.

of financing new projects. But the largest hurdle is that office towers remain too expensive. The market has changed post-pandemic, but many sellers aren’t prepared to slash prices enough — or to take a loss.Story continues below advertisementCleveland is leading the way in office conversions largely because building prices were already cheap after years of underutilization. Other big cities haven’t seen this level of vacancies in a long time, if ever. Would-be buyers of office property are waiting for better deals. They expect tumbling prices in 2024, as sellers get desperate.

There are early signs of this. The former Union Bank building in downtown San Francisco just sold for