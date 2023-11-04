Jury Verdict in Antitrust Case Could Change Real-Estate Agent Compensation

A recent jury verdict in an antitrust case has brought attention to a century-old practice in the real-estate industry that could potentially disrupt how real-estate agents are compensated. The National Association of Realtors and two real-estate brokerages were found guilty of conspiring to inflate real-estate commissions. This verdict is part of an effort to reform the practice of how home sellers pay fees to brokers

. Consumer advocates and real-estate startups see this as a positive change that will result in lower commissions for consumers

United States Headlines Read more: MARKETWATCH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LADAİLYNEWS: Realtors tap new CEO 2 days after $1.8 billion jury verdict on commission collusionA federal jury found the and several large brokerages artificially inflated commissions paid to real estate agents.

Source: ladailynews | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Sam Bankman-Fried criminal trial: Jury reaches verdictMarley Jay is a business news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

CBS8: Jury reaches verdict in FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trialStudents from Castlepark and Sweetwater High School get firsthand experience from STEM professionals.

Source: CBS8 | Read more »

FOX10PHOENİX: ‘Take Care of Maya’ trial: Judge, lawyers discuss jury instructions in $220M caseJurors listening to a $220 million case against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital that was at the heart of the Netflix documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’ have the day off on Thursday as lawyers and the judge discuss jury instructions.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

AKNEWSNOW: Triple murder case goes to Anchorage jury for a second timeAnthony Pisano murder trial goes to the jury for a second time.

Source: AKNewsNow | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: SBF Trial Endgame: Jury deliberations begin as Sam Bankman-Fried’s court case nears its endSam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) multiple counts of charges in various categories – including fraud against FTX customers, fraud against FTX investors, fraud against Alameda's lenders, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud – have brought to light many discoveries, with the previous session giving both desks...

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »