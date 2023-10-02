Jury selection to begin in trial of fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-FriedJury selection begins Tuesday in New York in a case in which the 31-year-old crypto mogul, once a billionaire, faces the possibility of a long prison term.of their money for his personal use, including making risky trades at his cryptocurrency hedge fund, Alameda Research. He's also accused of using customer money to buy real estate and make big political contributions as he tried to influence government regulation of cryptocurrency.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's trial begins Tuesday with jury selectionFor a while, Sam Bankman-Fried tried to convince politicians and the public that he was the next J.P. Morgan. Now, he has to convince a jury that he wasn't, in reality, the next Bernie Madoff.

Trial of former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried set to begin TuesdayBankman-Fried, who once promoted himself as the ethical face of cryptocurrencies, faces multiple fraud and money laundering charges.

File - Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 16, 2023. The fraud trial of Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency brokerage FTX, begins Tuesday with jury selection. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File), a tech wunderkind who once promoted his FTX digital coin exchange as a safe way for regular people to get into cryptocurrency, faces the start of a criminal trial over allegations that he cheated thousands of customers.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who is overseeing the prosecution, has called it one of the biggest frauds in the country's history.

In interviews and social media posts, Bankman-Fried has acknowledged making huge mistakes while running FTX but insisted he had no criminal intent.

He has blamed FTX's collapse last November, in something equivalent to an old-fashioned bank run, on vindictive competitors, his own inattentiveness and fellow executives who he said failed to manage risk properly.

“I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away,” he said in a post earlier this year on the online platform Substack.

As recently as early last fall, Bankman-Fried portrayed himself as a stabilizing force in the cryptocurrency industry. He spent millions of dollars on celebrity advertisements during the 2022 Super Bowl that promoted FTX as the “safest and easiest way to buy and sell crypto” and “the most trusted way to buy and sell” digital assets.

Comedian Larry David, along with other celebrities such as football star Tom Brady and basketball star Stephen Curry, have been

Initially freed on a $250 million personal recognizance bond, Bankman-Fried was confined to his parents' home in Palo Alto, California, until Judge Lewis A. Kaplan

