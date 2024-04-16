Jury selection continues in Trump's Manhattan criminal trial

Court is expected to begin again for the second day of Trump ’s trial at 9:30 a.m. and will resume with jury selection . The trial comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree related to alleged hush money payments made before the 2016 presidential election.

But more than 50 of the original 96 prospective jurors were excused almost immediately for admitting they could not serve as impartial jurors. Several were excused due to other issues. New York Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over the trial, despite Trump’s request to have him recuse himself due to his alleged hostility toward the former president and due to his daughter’s work with Democrat politicians.

Jury Selection Trump Manhattan Criminal Trial Impartiality

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jury selection begins Monday for Trump's historic Manhattan hush-money trialThe proceedings present a historic challenge for the court, the lawyers and the everyday citizens who find themselves in the jury pool.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

A jury of his peers: How jury selection will work in Trump's first criminal trialDonald Trump’s history-making criminal trial is set to start Monday with a simple but extraordinary procedural step that is vital to American democracy

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

A jury of his peers: How jury selection works in Donald Trump's first criminal trialThe pool of potential jurors for Trump's trial will have been chosen at random. People can volunteer for jury duty, but they can't pick what trial they serve…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Potential Donald Trump Jurors' Politics Not Disqualifying—Ex-ProsecutorOn Monday, jury selection will begin in the Manhattan criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Why Donald Trump's Hopes of Trial Acquittal Are SlimIt's going to be very difficult for Trump to win over a Manhattan jury

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Trump hush money case: Jury selection enters second day, Trump to attend court againThis is the first time any former president has faced criminal charges.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »