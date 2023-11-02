Jury Orders National Association of Realtors to pay $1.8 billion in damages for commission control

"As a seller of a home or a homeowner you have to agree to make an offer of compensation to the buyer's agent. That's the only way you can list it. They have a stranglehold on the data," said lawyer Michael Ketchmark.

Ketchmark, one of the lead attorneys in the missouri class-action case, spoke to CNBC:"There's no reason that home sellers should be forced to pay a buyers agent. It doesn't happen around the world. The only reason it's happening here is because the National Association of Realtors and these corporate real estate companies are enforcing this rule. It's not right and it's against the law.

The federal jury agreed. But real estate agent Josh Flagg says home sellers routinely become buyers again and then benefit on the other end. "When you're going to buy a house, it's reversed. You get a free ride one time and the other time you get to pay."

It's big money -- commissions paid for by the seller and then split between buyers' and sellers' agents can be as much as five or six-percent of a property's value. The Missouri ruling could do away with that split, potentially upending how real estate agents have done business for decades.

"So what happens after this is kind of confusing. We don't know yet, in other words, what the effect of this decision will be," said Yahoo! Finance's Julie Hyman. The National Association of Realtors plans to appeal the decision. The Justice Department is also looking into the issue, which could take years to resolve.

United States Headlines Read more: KJNBNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REUTERS: Jury hits National Association of Realtors, real estate companies with $1.8 bln in damagesA U.S. jury on Tuesday said the National Association of Realtors and several real estate companies, including units of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), must pay $1.78 billion in damages for conspiring to artificially inflate commissions that home sellers pay to buyers' brokers.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Jury orders Mitsubishi to pay $977 million over crash involving defective seatbeltJury orders Mitsubishi to pay $977 million over crash involving defective seatbelt

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWS: Realtors must pay home sellers $1.8 billion for inflating commissions, jury findsThe National Association of Realtors and other industry players conspired to boost the commissions paid to real estate agents, jury rules.

Source: CBSNews | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Jury rules realtors colluded on commissions, must pay $1.8B in damagesA jury on Tuesday said the National Association of Realtors and several real estate companies, including units of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, must pay $1.78 billion in damages for co…

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

KOMONEWS: Realtors found liable for nearly $1.8 billion in damages in home price conspiracyA Missouri jury on Tuesday found the National Association of Realtors and some brokerages are liable for nearly $1.8 billion in damages in a anti-trust lawsuit.

Source: komonews | Read more ⮕

MERCNEWS: Realtors found liable for $1.8 billion in damages in conspiracy to keep commissions highA Missouri jury on found the National Association of Realtors, a real estate industry trade group, and some residential brokerages liable for nearly $1.8 billion in damages after determining they c…

Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕