Jury Orders National Association of Realtors to pay $1.8 billion in damages for commission control

"As a seller of a home or a homeowner you have to agree to make an offer of compensation to the buyer's agent. That's the only way you can list it. They have a stranglehold on the data," said lawyer Michael Ketchmark.
Ketchmark, one of the lead attorneys in the missouri class-action case, spoke to CNBC:"There's no reason that home sellers should be forced to pay a buyers agent. It doesn't happen around the world. The only reason it's happening here is because the National Association of Realtors and these corporate real estate companies are enforcing this rule. It's not right and it's against the law.
The federal jury agreed. But real estate agent Josh Flagg says home sellers routinely become buyers again and then benefit on the other end. "When you're going to buy a house, it's reversed. You get a free ride one time and the other time you get to pay."
It's big money -- commissions paid for by the seller and then split between buyers' and sellers' agents can be as much as five or six-percent of a property's value. The Missouri ruling could do away with that split, potentially upending how real estate agents have done business for decades.
"So what happens after this is kind of confusing. We don't know yet, in other words, what the effect of this decision will be," said Yahoo! Finance's Julie Hyman. The National Association of Realtors plans to appeal the decision. The Justice Department is also looking into the issue, which could take years to resolve.
