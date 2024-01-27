Jury Awards $83.3 Million to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case Against Trump

A jury has awarded an additional $83.3 million to former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says former President Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault. This defamation trial was over things Trump said about Carroll while he was president.





Trump Blasts 'Ridiculous' $83M Verdict in E. Jean Carroll Defamation TrialPresident Trump criticizes the $83 million verdict in the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, vowing to appeal. Carroll sees it as a victory for women standing up against bullies.

Federal Defamation Trial Begins for TrumpA federal defamation trial starts today to determine the compensation for writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump plans to attend and possibly testify. Observers expect a less chaotic trial due to the judge overseeing it.

Jury Deliberates in Defamation Trial Against Former President Donald TrumpA jury began deliberations in the defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, deciding whether he owes writer E. Jean Carroll additional millions after a jury last year concluded that he sexually abused her in 1996.

It could cost as much as $12.1 million to repair the harm to the writer E. Jean Carroll's​ reputation, an expert told the jury.

Trump Escalates Attacks on Nikki Haley in Iowa Campaign EventsPresident Trump intensifies his attacks on Nikki Haley, criticizing her policies and accusing her of relying on liberals and Biden supporters for campaign funding.

Trump avoids mentioning Capitol attack in first post-presidential speechDonald Trump avoids mentioning the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters in his first post-presidential speech in Orlando.

