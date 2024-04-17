Jurors with negative social media posts about Trump not selected for hush money trial

The first six jurors were selected in former President Donald Trump ’s hush money trial on Tuesday afternoon, whittled down from a potential 96 potential candidates.
For example, one potential juror had posted or reposted on social media, “Republicans projected to pick up 70 seats in prison.” That juror had also said she had lost sleep the night before on whether she could be fair or impartial. She was not one of the six jurors selected. Another potential juror admitted he sells buttons to raise money for a political action committee that supports get out the vote efforts for “grassroots organizations,” but said the PAC did not support a specific party.
Another potential juror had posted on social media: “Good news!! Trump lost his court battle on his unlawful travel ban!!!” anddescribed as a middle-aged white man with thinning hair and black, thick-rimmed glasses. When asked whether he still believed Trump should be locked-up, he said, “No.”
