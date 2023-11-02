Jurors in Del., Pa. serial killings trial views video footage of shootings

Gibson is charged with murder in the killings of Elsmere cellphone store clerk Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, and Wilmington drug dealer Ronald Wright, 42, during separate robberies. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Wilmington store clerk Belal Almansoori., as well as the deaths of two men found shot in the head inside a store in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood in January 2021. Authorities say they will pursue those charges after Gibson is prosecuted in Delaware.

Kurul later showed jurors a photo of Ruiz-Basilio's body, lying next to a large pool of blood, as members of her family wept quietly. Almansoori was shot one day after Wright was killed in his Wilmington residence, which Kurul described as a "drug house." Kurul said Gibson was later found with a bag in which Wright was known to keep his drugs.was confronted by a gunman as she opened a Dunkin' shop in north Philadelphia. Police say Gibson pushed her inside, took about $300 and shot her in the head, a killing that also was captured on surveillance video.

"We are confident that you will come to the only conclusion in this case, that being that the defendant, Keith Gibson, is guilty," Kurul told jurors. Gibson, who calls himself "the Beast," is accused of going on a violent rampage shortly after being released in December 2020 from a Delaware prison where he served about 13 years for manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

