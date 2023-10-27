Jurors hear opposite views of whether Backpage founder knew the site was running sex ads

FILE - Former Backpage.com owner Michael Lacey is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington, at a Senate committee on Jan. 10, 2017. On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, lawyers made closing statements at Lacey’s trial in Phoenix, Ariz., on federal charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the classified site. Lacey, whose first trial on those charges ended in a mistrial, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Why would you think you were breaking the law if the police were asking you to work with them?” Cambria asked jurors on Friday.when a judge concluded that prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge.

Lacey had founded the Phoenix New Times weekly newspaper with James Larkin, who was charged in the case and died by suicide in July. Lacey and Larkin held ownership interests in other weeklies such as The Village Voice and ultimately sold their newspapers in 2013. headtopics.com

Backpage’s operators said they never allowed ads for sex, and assigned employees and automated tools to try to delete such ads. Their legal team maintains the content on the site was protected by the First Amendment. Prosecutors said the moderation efforts by the site were aimed at concealing the true nature of the ads.

Rapp pointed to testimony from Ferrer about when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Backpage that it had sex ads on its site. Lacey got upset and said the group’s mission focused on exploited children, not on adult prostitution, Rapp told jurors. headtopics.com

Lacey’s attorney also said Backpage cooperated with authorities by responding to subpoenas for records and that the assistance provided by the site led to charges against pimps and prostitutes.

