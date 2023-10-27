Jurors hear opposite views of whether Backpage founder knew the site was running sex ads

.com heard opposite views in closing arguments of whether the founder knew there were ads for prostitution on the site. Prosecutor Kevin Rapp told jurors on Thursday and Friday that Michael Lacey, who along with four former Backpage employees are accused of taking part in a scheme to knowingly sell sex ads, was aware of the content of ads that had text and images indicative of prostitution. Most of the site’s revenues came from adult ads, Rapp said.

Prosecutors say Backpage’s operators ignored warnings to stop running prostitution ads, some involving children. They are accused of giving free ads to sex workers and cultivating arrangements with others who worked in the sex trade to get them to post ads with the company. Authorities say Backpage employees would identify prostitutes through Google searches, then call and offer them a free ad.

SBF Finally Testifies in Court With No Jurors PresentThe world heard SBF testify today, but the jury will hear it tomorrow. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Jurors He Didn’t Commit FraudFTX founder says mistakes doomed well-intentioned effort to improve the crypto marketplace Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies outside jury's presence as judge decides what he can saySam Bankman-Fried got a test run at testifying at his New York criminal trial when a judge sent jurors home but let him demonstrate portions of his testimony before deciding what jurors will hear on Friday. Read more ⮕

LIVE: Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Jurors: I Made 'Mistakes' at FTX, and 'a Lot of People Got Hurt'Sam is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for tech and protocols. He reports on decentralized technology, infrastructure and governance. He owns ETH and BTC. Read more ⮕