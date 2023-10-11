Junk fees of all types should be banned, Biden administration says

The mountain of meritless and hidden “junk fees” that consumers pay should be banned, Biden administration officials said Wednesday, in an escalation of an ongoing effort to fight hidden charges that cost consumers billions each year.

The Federal Trade Commission’s proposed rule “would prohibit corporations from running up the bills with hidden and bogus fees, requiring honest pricing and spurring firms to compete on honesty rather than deception,” said Chairwoman Lina Khan. The FTC proposal would assess money penalties on violators, she told reporters.

“When people request basic information about their accounts, big banks cannot charge them massive fees or trap them in endless customer-service loops,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said. The one-two punch from regulators Wednesday attempts to be a tough new chapter. “These announcements are some of the most comprehensive actions on junk fees the administration has taken to date,” said Lael Brainard, director of the White House’s National Economic Council. headtopics.com

There’s no estimate on exactly how much money the FTC proposal could save consumers, but it could be in the billions, senior administration officials said. The rule takes aim at fees that are hidden and misrepresent their purpose. Businesses also have to be clear about whether fees are refundable, regulators said.

FTC proposes new rule to ban junk fees, potentially saving consumers billionsThe Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that seeks to eliminate junk fees -- hidden costs that can unexpectedly push up prices consumers pay at checkout.

